A cup of coffee : Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's one character from another mini animation I'm working on, "A cup of coffee"
If you find it cute, leave a like :)
Contact me for projects :
Email: purplep1722@gmail.com
Instagram: instagram.com/colorful.purple
Behance: https://www.behance.net/prakritieeshika