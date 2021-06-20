Matt Higgins
Bethel Music Rebrand

Bethel Music Rebrand music record label brand brand identity logo deer buck typography type design branding
Honored to have been able to collaborate with the Bethel Music team in designing their new brand identity and articulating a refocused strategy for the record label. In pursuing a confident and distraction-free future, we were able to clean up and strengthen their logo for greater impact across platforms and applications. Complete with a fully custom wordmark and buck.

HTTP://www.instagram.com/doxologycreative

