Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was an assignment project, I've just completed.
A Landing Page for an E-Payment App.
Link to the design:
https://www.figma.com/file/Y6UnsI41WvmQyDmACX5cSc/Epay?node-id=0%3A1
Suggestions and feedback are welcome.