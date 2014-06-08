Rongfei

Hand-Crafted Book

Rongfei
Rongfei
  • Save
Hand-Crafted Book crafts chinese book
Download color palette

A hand made book about an Chinese individual’s stories. A visual experimentation coming from an interview, read more at the FPO article featuring it: http://www.underconsideration.com/fpo/archives/2013/02/rongfei-geng-hand-crafted-book.php

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Rongfei
Rongfei

More by Rongfei

View profile
    • Like