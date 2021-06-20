Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yawan Sahu

Ebook - Reader 📚 App concept

Yawan Sahu
Yawan Sahu
  • Save
Ebook - Reader 📚 App concept reader ebook book ui ux uidesign ui design app design app branding
Download color palette

Ebook - Reader app concept
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries
yawansahu@gmail.com
Here is my Instagram link
https://www.instagram.com/yawan_sahu/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Yawan Sahu
Yawan Sahu

More by Yawan Sahu

View profile
    • Like