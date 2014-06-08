Carlos Lujan

Newfont
Not a complete family font, but I was testing an idea I discovered a little back about crating fonts as fast as possible. It took me no more than five minutes to put this together and still have a sense of formality, order and simplicity.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
