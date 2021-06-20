Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer Sound Music Player Cover Art Free PSD

Summer Sound Music Player Cover Art Free PSD cover album song photoshop artwork art dj playlist music player music graphic design graphicdesign itunes spotify
Download Summer Sound Music Player Design Artwork PSD Template for free. This album cover is editable and suitable to promote your spotify, song, dj’s , music albums, iTunes cover art, and more.

To edit this desing, you need to install adobe photoshop cs4 or higher version. Also you need to install fonts in order to make changes in text with the same fonts as they are in flyer.

Download For Free:

https://studioflyers.com/summer-sound-music-player-cover-art-psd/

