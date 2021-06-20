Matthew-Smiles Website

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our hearts were all in on this project. A healthy young man took his own life during the pandemic and left no reason as to why this horrible tragedy happened. So, the family pulled themselves out of the depths of emotional hell and vowed to create a foundation in his name that helps other teenagers seek out help to prevent teenage suicide. If you know someone who maybe should speak to someone, don't hesitate, help them seek a source to speak to whether its a loved one or a professional. It matters.