Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lee Jackson

Matthew-Smiles Website

Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson
  • Save
Matthew-Smiles Website design website
Download color palette

Our hearts were all in on this project. A healthy young man took his own life during the pandemic and left no reason as to why this horrible tragedy happened. So, the family pulled themselves out of the depths of emotional hell and vowed to create a foundation in his name that helps other teenagers seek out help to prevent teenage suicide. If you know someone who maybe should speak to someone, don't hesitate, help them seek a source to speak to whether its a loved one or a professional. It matters.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson

More by Lee Jackson

View profile
    • Like