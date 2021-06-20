Matthew-Smiles Website

Our hearts were all in on this project. A healthy young man took his own life during the pandemic and left no reason as to why this horrible tragedy happened. So, the family pulled themselves out of the depths of emotional hell and vowed to create a foundation in his name that helps other teenagers seek out help to prevent teenage suicide. If you know someone who maybe should speak to someone, don't hesitate, help them seek a source to speak to whether its a loved one or a professional. It matters.