My First Car - 95 Toyota Starlet GT Turbo

Because i was so much into computers and design I was actually late into the whole car thing. How late? I'm 28 and now only in my 4th month of driving.

I'm so lucky to have this car as my first. Bought it from a friend who found out I was planning to get a Honda hatchback for my first car. He offered this instead because Honda hatchbacks are pretty common locally.

Needless to say I love the little fucker. Turbo maybe small but for a beginner 135hp is like driving a fucking ferrari. Plus the car weighs less than a ton so there's a lot of snappiness to enjoy :).

Of course being a geek I had to just mod the thing. Here are some of the upgrades I did:

BC racing coilovers,
Samco turbo hose kit
ARC uprated Top Mounted Intercooler (not yet sold on the whole FMIC thing)
TRD Ignition Leads
uprated turbo actuator (max out at 1 bar. stock maxes at .9 bar)
3 Row aluminum radiator

Sound setup (came with the car):
2 x 12" RE Audio subs
2 x Pioneer mids
4 x DLS Separates + 2 tweeters

Also this is an actual pic of the car taken by my sister.

Posted on May 1, 2011
