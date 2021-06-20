1.20 MODEL - P L A Y - P U L S E

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This pulse provides a space for creative interaction where members can work with music, use instruments or play chess to ignite inspiration and create a work - life balance.
The visual is taken from the window connecting the co-working space with the Play Pulse. The main features include acoustic paneling, stadium style seating, with storage space underneath, in light wood and fresh green fabric.
There is a colourful, abstract "canal art" installation on one of the walls and a living wall of vines on steel wires creating playful shadows on a second wall. Both are elements conducive to our emotional and physical well being and productivity in the work environment.