1.20 MODEL - P L A Y - P U L S E

This pulse provides a space for creative interaction where members can work with music, use instruments or play chess to ignite inspiration and create a work - life balance.

The visual is taken from the window connecting the co-working space with the Play Pulse. The main features include acoustic paneling, stadium style seating, with storage space underneath, in light wood and fresh green fabric.

There is a colourful, abstract "canal art" installation on one of the walls and a living wall of vines on steel wires creating playful shadows on a second wall. Both are elements conducive to our emotional and physical well being and productivity in the work environment.

