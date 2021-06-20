Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
095 Daily UI - Product Tour

095 Daily UI - Product Tour
A humorous take on the product tour concept. Taking cues from popular culture, in this instance, Acme - the purveyors of all things the Coyote purchases in order to catch the Roadrunner. "Gavelnator" borrowed form Phineas & Ferb's Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz's capacity for attaching the suffix, "inator" to his outlandish inventions. Combining these concepts and applying to an every day object, the Gavel.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
