095 Daily UI - Product Tour

A humorous take on the product tour concept. Taking cues from popular culture, in this instance, Acme - the purveyors of all things the Coyote purchases in order to catch the Roadrunner. "Gavelnator" borrowed form Phineas & Ferb's Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz's capacity for attaching the suffix, "inator" to his outlandish inventions. Combining these concepts and applying to an every day object, the Gavel.