Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lee Jackson

HŪE Salon Website Redux

Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson
  • Save
HŪE Salon Website Redux website
Download color palette

I had a great time creating the new HŪE salon website. It is a clean, one page site with online booking, detailed stylist info and Instagram integration to show-off all of the great hair styles their creating. https://huesalonballantyne.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson

More by Lee Jackson

View profile
    • Like