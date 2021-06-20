P L A Y - P U L S E

PLAY PULSE

The visual is taken from the window inside the co-working space. This area is made up of acoustic panels so that the clients can create through music making, playing games or listening to favourite tracks. The stadium styled seating is in light wood and green fabric. Cushions/bean bags will be available. The living wall creates interesting shadows.

In this pulse the members can work with a lively musical vibe provided by a huge selection of shared records which can be played on a vintage style record player or have a game of chess with other co-workers or guests. This is an area for creation, chit – chat; an acoustic guitar may be plucked off the wall and strummed for a sing along or the piano played for a conversational moment. The pulse is acoustically insulated and comfortable. Again, elements essential to a work – life balance.

Art – each space at PULSE will celebrate art. Research shows that art is important to our physical and emotional well being. Each area at Pulse will showcase an abstract canal art installation similar to the painting in the Play Pulse. These have been chosen to reflect the function of each space. We crave beauty, beauty that has been created for us to admire, inspire, reflect upon, talk about and uplift us. Artistic installations, the buildings, the green areas, the materiality will all be beautiful as well as functional.