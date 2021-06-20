Muhammad Ridlo

News Update - News Reading Website Exploration

Muhammad Ridlo
Muhammad Ridlo
  • Save
News Update - News Reading Website Exploration dailyui uidesign news website navigation navbar hero article uiuxdesign covid subscribe category web ui design website news
Download color palette

News Update is a platform where you can read news and get latest updates everyday. What do you think about the design ? Let me know in the comment.

Wanna collaborate with me ?
Feel free to contact me on :
1. Email : m.ridlo25@gmail.com
2. Instagram

Muhammad Ridlo
Muhammad Ridlo

More by Muhammad Ridlo

View profile
    • Like