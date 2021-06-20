P U L S E - The CORRIDOR

The CORRIDOR area leading to each of the pulses will provide a sensory experience leading to each bespoke pulse. Light/colour/pattern/shade and scents will lead the client into the journey and the pulse experience.

Sliding doors ensure continuity of this space, which unites the wine bar with the co-working area. The corridor echoes the balance aspect of “work – life balance”.

The ceiling is made up of textured acoustic panels to provide a calm passage inviting clients into the spaces. Bespoke light boxes at varying levels helps to create interesting shadows into this area. In a similar way the materiality of each of the pulses provides light and shade from the vines on aluminium ropes of the living wall to the laser cut aluminium panels in the Sleep Pulse creating diffused light into the pulse itself and the corridor.

The corridor leads the client on a journey in and out of the Pulses in a quietly persuasive manner. The client enters the corridor from the co-working space through an open doorway surrounded by simple, vertical soft lights on a combination of light wood and textured acoustic panels – the same colours, textures and materiality are repeated in the corridor. The light concrete flooring is durable, airy and contemporary selected to created a peaceful flow.