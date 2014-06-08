MNKY Chau 🐒

My Life Update!

MNKY Chau 🐒
MNKY Chau 🐒
  • Save
My Life Update! graduation rit home new jersey san francisco west coast airplane illustrator after effects animation
Download color palette

I thought I'd make a little animation with what's been going down in my life recently. I just graduated from RIT with a BFA in New Media Design & Imaging. I'll be chilling at home for a bit before I make my big move out to the west coast (San Francisco to be exact) to start working with some awesome people! So much excitement and some packing, but I hope you enjoy the animation! :D

MNKY Chau 🐒
MNKY Chau 🐒

More by MNKY Chau 🐒

View profile
    • Like