My Life Update!

I thought I'd make a little animation with what's been going down in my life recently. I just graduated from RIT with a BFA in New Media Design & Imaging. I'll be chilling at home for a bit before I make my big move out to the west coast (San Francisco to be exact) to start working with some awesome people! So much excitement and some packing, but I hope you enjoy the animation! :D