Chateau Askana

Chateau Askana vector alcohol wine star typography logotype graphic design a letter identity branding symbol design mark logo
Three icons: 1. letter of Askaneli - Georgian letter A 2. the star, which represents a newborn and rare sort of wine 3. Qvevri, which is a symbol of the deep cultural roots of Georgian wine because, Guria had been one of the traditional hearths of Qvevri-making. ​​​​​​​

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121481531/Georgian-wine-Chateau-Askana

