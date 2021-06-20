Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Valerie

A-WENDE redesign concept

Valerie
Valerie
A-WENDE redesign concept ecommerce fashion design website design website
Redesign concept for streetwear brand from SK
You can see full project here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121740647/A-WENDE-redesign-concept

Feel free to DM me, I'm open to new projects, or contact via email valeryia.ryshchuk@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Valerie
Valerie

