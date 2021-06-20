Aswin Manoj

Activities Tab Screens | askCET Mobile UI

Activities Tab Screens | askCET Mobile UI
Here's a shot from the askCET mobile app.
A QnA platform that lets students of our college come together and start open discussions and ask anything related to our college.

