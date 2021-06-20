Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MasterBundles

12 Incredible Leaves Patterns Collection

MasterBundles
MasterBundles
  • Save
12 Incredible Leaves Patterns Collection
Download color palette

Leaves Pattern. Complete with 12 backgrounds, great for textile design-pillows, blankets, sheets, towels, curtains. These templates can be used for printing projects, greeting cards, invitations, gift bags, and paper products.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/incredible-leaves-patterns-collection/

🏆 Vendor Arts and patterns: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/Arts%20and%20patterns/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
MasterBundles
MasterBundles

More by MasterBundles

View profile
    • Like