E-Grocery

E-Grocery
During this pandemic, we are required to stay at home. So, here is my design exploration of E-Grocery. This application aims for user to shop for grocery without having to visit the store. So that user can shop comfortably and safely.

#DailyUI - 003

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
