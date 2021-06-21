Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basov: UI/UX Design

All Bids. Digitalax Auctions / Blockchain Platform / NFT Market

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov: UI/UX Design
Hire Me
  • Save
All Bids. Digitalax Auctions / Blockchain Platform / NFT Market digital art luxury design minimal luxury money finance coin website crypto nft ux ui web shop store
Download color palette

First Stable Luxury Digital Fashion NFT Auctions. Blockchain Platform.
NFT Marketplace
https://digitalax.xyz/

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions, and associated services for businesses and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers the best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

E9e5e0049057c44258634737c2770bcc
Rebound of
Design for Digitalax Auctions / Blockchain Platform / NFT Market
By Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov: UI/UX Design
Сonvert ideas into reality 📮
Hire Me

More by Basov: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like