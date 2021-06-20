Fauzi Sri Widagdo

J+F letter logo "Juice Fruit" lemon logo concept

J+F letter logo "Juice Fruit" lemon logo concept design logo design brand identiy fruit juice lemon monogram logotype logo graphic design identity
Download color palette

Letter J and F with Lemon vector mean Juice and Fruit
follow me on instagram : sriwidagdologos

