Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stephen Jude

HOME - Real estate App

Stephen Jude
Stephen Jude
Hire Me
  • Save
HOME - Real estate App uiuxdesigner mobile app design design ui ux visual design product design clean app
Download color palette

„HOME“ comes in - a living-as-a-service platform, taking care of everything - from finding people their ideal place to making it their perfect home, enabling them to live their best possible life.

Stephen Jude
Stephen Jude
UI/UX designer & No-Code Web developer
Hire Me

More by Stephen Jude

View profile
    • Like