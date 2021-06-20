Online Medicine App

IMEDICINE APP is a solution of many problems. Now, you can order your medicines online through websites and apps which don’t require you to stand at long queues at the pharmacy stores. You can just upload a picture of your prescription using your smartphone camera and get all medicines delivered right to your home you can also save your a lot of time by just uploading a prescription picture at any time any place and even you can set the time that when you need it or when you are available to receive your orders.

For the whole case study, you can visit this link. https://www.behance.net/gallery/107289191/UX-Case-Study-IMEDICINE-%28Online-Medicine-Shopping%29