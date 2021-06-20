Stierenhuis Menswear Logo

Stierenhuis is a rugged menswear store located in Pella, IA that offers an array of premium denim, durable outerwear, and custom-built beaver fur hats. Stierenhuis, meaning “Bull House” in Dutch, represents timeless masculinity. Pella not only for its tulips and Dutch traditions, but also its rich farmland, storied manufacturing, and permanent place in history as the childhood home of the legendary American hero, Wyatt Earp. Stierenhuis’ inventory is an ode to Pella’s lesser-known roots, and consists of roughhewn yet polished attire, with a mix of vintage, classic, and local brands.

Stierenhuis is a brand for men who love good denim, vintage, flannel, and rugged masculinity.