Mofeng Zhang

Real Estate Management App

Mofeng Zhang
Mofeng Zhang
  • Save
Real Estate Management App redesign real estate apartment
Download color palette

A simple real estate mangement app for property managers, redesigned for WealthPark's iOS app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Mofeng Zhang
Mofeng Zhang

More by Mofeng Zhang

View profile
    • Like