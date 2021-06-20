Viraj Aher

Start Menu - Windows 11

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher
  • Save
Start Menu - Windows 11 microsoft design google india mumbai windows 11 concept glass ui concept glassmorphism glass ui tiles ui tiles start menu windows 11 ui windows 11 flat design concept app ux ui minimal
Download color palette

Publishing a Free UI kit on this shot soon. 🍻
Follow on https://www.figma.com/@virajaher

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher

More by Viraj Aher

View profile
    • Like