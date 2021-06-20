Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alisa Wonder

Countdown timer - DailyUI 014

Alisa Wonder
Alisa Wonder
Countdown timer - DailyUI 014
Hey Dribbblers!
Daily UI challenge (14/100)
Simple meditation app with countdown timer.
Woman vector illustration created by freepik.
Press "L" if you like it. <3
My behance: https://www.behance.net/korenskayaaada
My inst: @vvonder_tech

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Alisa Wonder
Alisa Wonder

