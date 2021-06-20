Making Flight Booking Simple & Convenient- A UX Case Study

Hey Dribbblers 🏀

I am very happy to share with you with some screens from a case study I did on Flight Booking apps.

Technology has improved over the years and although we have all these great new features at our disposal, the flight booking experience has not become that much smoother, not yet anyway. A lot of online consumers still face inconveniences in finding and booking flights. In most cases, the overall booking flow has some pain points. This case study focuses on finding and minimising these pain points in this particular application.