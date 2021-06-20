Long Huynh

Stay after school

Stay after school character design character design anime illustration
Stay after school
Whenever I draw or design stuff, I always hope that my outlets will ignite some sort of emotions in others. But of course I still need to hone my skills.

#digitalart

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
