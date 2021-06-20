Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suresh Kumar

Travel mobile app design

Suresh Kumar
Suresh Kumar
  • Save
Travel mobile app design nature travel travel app design app design ux
Travel mobile app design nature travel travel app design app design ux
Download color palette
  1. Web 1366 – 5@2x.png
  2. Web 1366 – 7@2x.png

hey everyone!
check out my latest design on travel mobile application.
Hope you like it and share your valuable feedback.

For full case study visit my behance profile: https://www.behance.net/sureshkumar62

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Suresh Kumar
Suresh Kumar

More by Suresh Kumar

View profile
    • Like