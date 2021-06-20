Revendeva

Timun Mas Card Illustration

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Timun Mas Card Illustration timunmas storytelling indonesia folklore childrenbook children boardgame cardgame design vector illustration assets
Timun Mas Card Illustration timunmas storytelling indonesia folklore childrenbook children boardgame cardgame design vector illustration assets
Download color palette
  1. Timun-02.jpg
  2. Timun-05.jpg

This illustration is assets for "Timun Mas Boardgame". "Timun Mas" is one of folklore in Indonesia for the children. So, I made it with children book illustration style.

Revendeva
Revendeva
UI, Illustration, Branding, & Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like