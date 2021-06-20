Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rezha Aaron

Pest Control Landing Page

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron
  • Save
Pest Control Landing Page homepage homepage design clean design pest pest control ui design uidesign landing page landingpage hero section web design minimalist
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

I want to share my landing page design concept about Pest Control. The ideas basically came up from NDA project that I did recently.

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks a bunch :)

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron

More by Rezha Aaron

View profile
    • Like