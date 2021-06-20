Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Revendeva

Timun Mas Cover Illustration

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Timun Mas Cover Illustration graphic design cardgame game cover drawing childrenbook children monster boardgame timunmas design vector illustration assets
Timun Mas Cover Illustration graphic design cardgame game cover drawing childrenbook children monster boardgame timunmas design vector illustration assets
Timun Mas Cover Illustration graphic design cardgame game cover drawing childrenbook children monster boardgame timunmas design vector illustration assets
Download color palette
  1. Timu-01.jpg
  2. Timu-01.jpg
  3. Timun-06.jpg

This is the cover illustration for "Timun Mas Boardgame". "Timun Mas" is one of folklore in Indonesia for the children. So, I made it with children book illustration style.

Revendeva
Revendeva
UI, Illustration, Branding, & Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like