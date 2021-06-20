Ricardo Antonio

Paula Dantas | Brand Design

Ricardo Antonio
Ricardo Antonio
  • Save
Paula Dantas | Brand Design mark vector love heart brand branding clothes fashion graphic design design logo
Download color palette

Paula Dantas is a fashion brand made for women by a dreamer. The desire to have one's own business took a closer look at market failures, which became the fuel to bring the project to life. The Closet serves a variety of styles and values the ease and convenience of the customer to be able to find what they need in the store.

The brand development process started from a sketch that, until then, was used as a logo. The union of PD plus a heart was the initial feature of the ancient material. Thus, the focus of the project was mostly to compose a new look for this combination, bringing the initials intertwined was one of several solutions and finally the most coherent.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Ricardo Antonio
Ricardo Antonio

More by Ricardo Antonio

View profile
    • Like