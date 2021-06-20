Paula Dantas | Brand Design

Paula Dantas is a fashion brand made for women by a dreamer. The desire to have one's own business took a closer look at market failures, which became the fuel to bring the project to life. The Closet serves a variety of styles and values the ease and convenience of the customer to be able to find what they need in the store.

The brand development process started from a sketch that, until then, was used as a logo. The union of PD plus a heart was the initial feature of the ancient material. Thus, the focus of the project was mostly to compose a new look for this combination, bringing the initials intertwined was one of several solutions and finally the most coherent.