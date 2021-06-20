Paula Dantas | Brand Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Paula Dantas is a fashion brand made for women by a dreamer. The desire to have one's own business took a closer look at market failures, which became the fuel to bring the project to life. The Closet serves a variety of styles and values the ease and convenience of the customer to be able to find what they need in the store.
The brand development process started from a sketch that, until then, was used as a logo. The union of PD plus a heart was the initial feature of the ancient material. Thus, the focus of the project was mostly to compose a new look for this combination, bringing the initials intertwined was one of several solutions and finally the most coherent.