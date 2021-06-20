Design Studio - IITR

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"Studio chal rha hai?"
"Mai Studio baitha hu, aaja"
"Bhai Studio ka project chal rha"
.
.
Everyone at IITR has heard these phrases from the members of Design Studio. This is a place where we have spent most of our time Learning, Innovating and Designing, together! It's been almost a year since the onset of the pandemic, and all of us are missing our workspace🤧
Here's a #voxel style 3D model of our studio, in remembrance of the amazing times we had in there!🤩