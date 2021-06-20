Ayaneshu

Design Studio - IITR

Ayaneshu
Ayaneshu
  • Save
Design Studio - IITR minecraftbuilds minecrafthome minecraft lego home pixel art pixel 3d artist voxel illustration digital illustration digital art digital design graphic design branding motion graphics 3d lego
Download color palette

"Studio chal rha hai?"
"Mai Studio baitha hu, aaja"
"Bhai Studio ka project chal rha"
.
.
Everyone at IITR has heard these phrases from the members of Design Studio. This is a place where we have spent most of our time Learning, Innovating and Designing, together! It's been almost a year since the onset of the pandemic, and all of us are missing our workspace🤧

Here's a #voxel style 3D model of our studio, in remembrance of the amazing times we had in there!🤩

Ayaneshu
Ayaneshu

More by Ayaneshu

View profile
    • Like