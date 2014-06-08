Niklas Peterson

Fred Perry - Foxx Fine Canvas

Fred Perry - Foxx Fine Canvas sketchapp sketch app illustration flat design fashion shoe
Today I have been practicing on my illustration skills. This is one of my Fred Perry summer shoes.

Feedback appreciated!

P.S. Make sure to check out the shot in @2x

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
I'm a Designer who focuses on UI Design, but also codes Apps
