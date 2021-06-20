Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Tiwari

Redesign WhatsApp

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari
  • Save
Redesign WhatsApp app mobile iphone design web freelancer mockup desktop animation product design 3d motion graphics redesign app whatsapp redesign app design website design graphic design
Download color palette

Hi.

Let me introduce some small Redesign WhatsApp Status/Chats and Calls for the mobile app I'm working on. I tried to make it modern, personalized, and friendly at the same time.

Design: AdobeXD

Press "L" to show some love ^^
I'm available for new projects: adityaedu777@gmail.com

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari

More by Aditya Tiwari

View profile
    • Like