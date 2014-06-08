Native Chief // Oatmeal

Native Chief // Now Available. Hand crafted & printed on the Speckled Oatmeal, TriBlend track tee.

Native Chief by Little Mountain Print Shoppe

The Great Plains were long inhabited by the Native Americans, who lived & took great care of the rich land & wildlife. Sometimes we often forget or neglect how important this soil really means to us. Native Chiefs were solid leaders with great wisdom & knowledge, something we should learn to respect and follow in our daily lives.

