Native Chief // Oatmeal

Native Chief // Oatmeal illustration typography america diy native chief great plains hand drawn little mountain print shoppe joe horacek silk screen
Native Chief // Now Available. Hand crafted & printed on the Speckled Oatmeal, TriBlend track tee.

Native Chief by Little Mountain Print Shoppe

The Great Plains were long inhabited by the Native Americans, who lived & took great care of the rich land & wildlife. Sometimes we often forget or neglect how important this soil really means to us. Native Chiefs were solid leaders with great wisdom & knowledge, something we should learn to respect and follow in our daily lives.

Native Chief
By Joe Horacek
