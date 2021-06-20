Maia

Gertrud Grunow

Maia
Maia
  • Save
Gertrud Grunow abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
Download color palette

illustration for a musician and educationalist Gertrud Grunow
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNVSNyXhx7s/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Maia
Maia

More by Maia

View profile
    • Like