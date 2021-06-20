Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Revendeva

Smong Boardgame Cover

Smong Boardgame Cover background game dragon sea painting childrenbook boardgame cover digitalpainting story folklore branding ui design vector illustration assets
Hello Guys, I made this illustration for "Smong" Boargame cover. “Smong” first became a popular bedtime story for children after a tsunami struck Simeuleu in l907. Survivors of the disaster told the story to their children to warn them of the signs of Smong in case the same thing happened again.

