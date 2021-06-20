MONIRUL ISLAM

Unique Fitness logo design

This logo illustrating a fitness where and branches are connected in a circular layout. This concept could be used for recycling, environment associations, virtical business… This logo template is fully editable and resizable.

**About Logo**

This file is easy to edit with highly organized and contains:

Resizable Vector logo;
Symbol’s high resolution files, ready to use;
Print Ready Format.
!00% editable
Vector is available in different file formats ( ai, eps, jepg)
Cmyk mode
Tree & leaves
Colorful, creative, bliss logo of tree with flying leaves. Best logo for growing company/ business, startup, design studios, photography studios, creative studio, app, and everything that relate with nature, grow, and creativity.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
