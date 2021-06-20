Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karla Matosic

Baltoo Homes - Petsitters on demand

Karla Matosic
Karla Matosic
  • Save
Baltoo Homes - Petsitters on demand ux logo ui illustration flyer design app design
Download color palette

This is the second of the three app series for dogs "baltoo". An on Demand pet sitting App that was designed back in 2017/2018 but is not in the stores anymore.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Karla Matosic
Karla Matosic

More by Karla Matosic

View profile
    • Like