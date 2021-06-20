Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shubhada Poojary
Brandhero Creative

Event Booking | Chat Room Platform Web Design

Shubhada Poojary
Brandhero Creative
Shubhada Poojary for Brandhero Creative
curves waves navigation menu hero section filters black button explore events graphic design india design agency designers simple design ui design ux design uiux webdesign black website yellow white
Here's presenting two versions of the home page. Which one do you like better?

HalfDay Someone is a voice chat room platform, where one can open their hearts to other people having similar feelings & mindset. The audio-only platform hosts live events, with opportunities for people to participate through speaking and listening!

Check out the 👉 Behance Presentation

Brandhero Creative
Brandhero Creative
