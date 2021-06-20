Faris Prayoga

Home selling platform landing page

Faris Prayoga
Faris Prayoga
  • Save
Home selling platform landing page green freelance real estate home minimalist landing page web design
Download color palette

Landing page design for home selling platform. This one also support freelance brokers to join and do consulting 🏡

✉️ Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let's Talk at yogafm@gmail.com
Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Faris Prayoga
Faris Prayoga

More by Faris Prayoga

View profile
    • Like