farman_ui

Login Sign Up Screens UI Design

Hello viewers,
This project is about authentication screens ui design for a mobile app. I has both login and sign up features which asks the user to enter their important details to get login into the app. Colors are pretty attractive according to demographics study. I hope you will like it and please don't forget to share, comment and like the post for more future updates about my work.
Further Contact: freelancersworld9@gmail.com
Thank You
Regards: Farman

