Judy Kao

Pastel Scoops of Ice Cream with Cherry

Pastel Scoops of Ice Cream with Cherry sugar sprinkle cherry tasty candy vanilla animation cake birthday sweet dessert food ice cream illustration gif holiday cartoon cute 3d
Looped scoops of ice cream with colorful sprinkles and cherry on top animation. Beautiful pastel pink circles pattern background with melting cream and glowing sparkles animation.

My animation: https://videohive.net/item/pastel-scoops-of-ice-cream-with-cherry/32635013

