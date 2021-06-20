🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Looped scoops of ice cream with colorful sprinkles and cherry on top animation. Beautiful pastel pink circles pattern background with melting cream and glowing sparkles animation.
My animation: https://videohive.net/item/pastel-scoops-of-ice-cream-with-cherry/32635013