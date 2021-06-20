Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kai Robinson

FPS Game Character Customization UI

Kai Robinson
Kai Robinson
FPS Game Character Customization UI gold ui futuristic ui space game game interface pc ui pc computer game game first person shooter dark theme character creation ui character customization ui fps ui video game ui video game game ui
  1. skin-screen.png
  2. emote-screen.png
  3. attachment-screen.png

Character customization UI for an FPS-style PC game.

This one was a ton of fun. I opted to go for metallic/golden accents over neon or glass despite the space theme, and I love how it turned out!

Kai Robinson
Kai Robinson
UI Designer & Front-end Developer.
Hire Me

    • Like