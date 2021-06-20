🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Lightmoon is an elegant and sleek script font, perfect for exquisite projects that need an authentic look! Add it to your most creative ideas, and notice how it makes them come alive!
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://pixelify.net/download/free-fonts/script-handwritten/lightmoon/
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1431956-lightmoon
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com