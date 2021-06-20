Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alif Ryan Zulfikar

Lightmoon

Alif Ryan Zulfikar
Alif Ryan Zulfikar
  • Save
Lightmoon logo illustration graphic design design lovely challigraphy lettering background love new
Download color palette

Lightmoon is an elegant and sleek script font, perfect for exquisite projects that need an authentic look! Add it to your most creative ideas, and notice how it makes them come alive!

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://pixelify.net/download/free-fonts/script-handwritten/lightmoon/

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1431956-lightmoon

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com

Alif Ryan Zulfikar
Alif Ryan Zulfikar

More by Alif Ryan Zulfikar

View profile
    • Like